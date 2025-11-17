Fujiyama Power vs Capillary Technologies vs Tenneco Clean Air vs PhysicsWallah IPO GMPs today: Check details Fujiyama Power vs Capillary Technologies vs Tenneco Clean Air vs PhysicsWallah IPO GMPs Today: Shares of Groww made a decent debut and listed above expectations, with the stock gaining further on the debut day.

Mumbai:

Several initial public offers (IPOs) are set to make their debut on bourses over the next few days. While some of them, like Fujiyama Power and Capillary Technologies, are still open for subscriptions, others, like PhysicsWallah and Tenneco Clean Air, are set for debut soon. Following Groww's strong debut, investors are expecting significant gains from these IPOs. Shares of Groww made a decent debut and listed above expectations, with the stock gaining further on the debut day. Let's have a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP) of these IPOs.

Fujiyama Power Systems IPO GMP

According to Investorgain, Fujiyama Power Systems' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 0. Considering the upper price band of Rs 228, the company's shares are expected to make a flat debut on the bourses. The subscription for the Rs 828-crore IPO will conclude on November 17. The company said its maiden public offering comes with a price band of Rs 216-228 per share. The shares of the company are expected to list on November 20, 2025.

Capillary Technologies India IPO GMP

In the unofficial market, Capillary Technologies India’s unlisted shares were trading around Rs 600. This suggests a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 23 or nearly 3,99 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 577. The Rs 877.5-crore public issue will conclude on November 18. The shares of the company are expected to list on both the NSE and the BSE on November 20, 2025.