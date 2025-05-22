From RVNL to NTPC Green Energy, these PSU stocks in focus today - Here's why Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported a 35 per cent drop in its fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company's net profit stood at Rs 6,448 crore in the January-March quarter.

Mumbai:

Several PSU (public sector undertaking) stocks are in focus today because of quarterly results and dividend announcements. These stocks include Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Balmer Lawrie Investments, Nalco, Oil India and NTPC Green Energy. Lets have a look at their performance today.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has announced its quarterly results and has reported a 4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. The company has announced a final dividend of Rs 1.72 per share. The stock opened in the red today at Rs 404.04 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 412.10. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 411.

Oil India

Oil India has reported a 21 per cent fall in net profit in the March quarter on lower oil and gas prices. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,591.48 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25. The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share. The stock started today's session in the red at Rs 422.75 against the previous close of Rs 413.65 on the BSE. It hit a low of Rs 404.15 before rebounding, and last seen it was trading at Rs 413.60.

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has reported a 35 per cent drop in its fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The company's net profit stood at Rs 6,448 crore in the January-March quarter. The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share for FY25. The stock opened slightly lower at Rs 248.35 against the previous close of Rs 248.75 on the BSE. Last seen it was trading at Rs 245.64.

NALCO

NALCO (National Aluminium Company Limited) reported a twofold jump in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The net profit stood at Rs 2,067.23 crore. The stock started today's session in the green at Rs 190 against the previous close of Rs 181.65 on the BSE and hit the intraday high of Rs 191.65.

NTPC Green

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has posted around three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.21 crore in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25. The stock has seen some momentum and opened in the green at Rs 111.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 105.35.