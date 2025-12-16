FMCG stock aims to raise Rs 100 crore via rights issue, check share price and other details According to the exchange filing, the price of one rights equity share under this rights issue has been fixed at Rs 300, which includes Rs 10 face value and Rs 290 premium.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Krishival Foods Ltd are seeing some upward trend amid the ongoing decline in the stock market, due to continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). The counter started the trading in red at Rs 478 against the previous close of Rs 478.60 on the BSE. However, the counter gained later to touch the high of Rs 492.70, representing a gain of 2.95 per cent from the last closing price. Last seen, the stock was trading with a gain of 2.28 per cent or Rs 10.90 at Rs 489.50. This is just 3.45 per cent away from the 52-week high of Rs 506.4. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,091.35. The counter has been gaining for the last six days and has risen 11.61 per cent in the period.

The counter is trading higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Record date for rights issue

This rally comes ahead of the record date. The company has announced a rights issue for the record date of December 17, 2025.

According to the exchange filing, the price of one rights equity share under this rights issue has been fixed at Rs 300, which includes Rs 10 face value and Rs 290 premium.

Company to raise Rs 100 crore

Through this issue, the company will raise a maximum of approximately Rs 100 crore. As part of this corporate action, the company will issue a total of 3,333,160 new rights equity shares.

The rights issue entitlement ratio is 45:301, meaning that investors holding 301 fully paid-up equity shares on the record date will be entitled to purchase 45 new shares.

The record date for this rights issue has been fixed as December 17, 2025. The company stated that the rights issue will commence trading on December 26, 2025. The last date for on-market trading of Rights Entitlements (REs), i.e., selling REs on the stock exchange, is December 31, 2025, while the last date for off-market transfer is January 2, 2026.

The rights issue will close on January 5, 2026. The company's board or rights issue committee may extend the closing date of the issue if necessary, but the total issue period will not exceed 30 days.

ALSO READ | 3 Post Office schemes that offer better returns than bank FDs: Check full details inside

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)