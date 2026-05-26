Final Dividend: Retail stock in focus as company declares cash payout, check details here

Mumbai:

Shares of speciality retail company Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd are in focus after the company announced a dividend alongside its Q4 results. The company has registered an increase in its profit along with operating income. However, the company has not yet announced a record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for this corporate action. "The Company shall inform the Stock Exchange(s) in due course about the date of AGM for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and record date for the purpose of entitlement of final dividend, once approved by shareholders," the company said in an exchange filing. The company stated in its filing that it will pay its investors a final dividend of Rs 0.01 per share.

Quarterly Results

The company's profit for the quarter under review stood at 45.4 million, compared to Rs 29.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. Operating income increased to Rs 591.42 million, up from Rs 442.71 million a year ago.

The company's revenue was Rs 170.09 crore in the March quarter, compared to Rs 103.77 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full year, total revenue rose to Rs 595.24 crore.

The company's net profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, increased by 21.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 16.76 crore, from Rs 13.81 crore in the previous financial year.

Share price today

The stock started the trading session with a gain at Rs 24.62 against the previous close of Rs 24.14 on the BSE. The scrip continued upward trend and touched the intraday high of 25.08, representing a gain of Rs 0.94 or 3.89 per cent from the previous close. However, the stock witnessed profit booking at higher levels and fell to touch the low of Rs 23.25. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 23.86 with a fall of 1.16 per cent and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 335.60 crore.



Meanwhile, market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading flat after falling in early trade on Tuesday amid a mixed trend in Asian equities and a rise in crude oil prices. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 264.82 points to 76,224.14 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 27.6 points to 24,004.10.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)