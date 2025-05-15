Cochin Shipyard, GRSE shares prices: These defence PSU stocks continue to surge - Check details Defence PSU Stocks In Focus: The surge in Cochin Shipyard shares also comes as the defence PSU company is set to announce did financial results for Q4 today.

Cochin Shipyard share price, GRSE share price: Shares of defence stocks like Cochin Shipyard and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) are in action on Thursday, i.e. on May 15, 2025, even as the market remained volatile. The shares of Cochin Shipyard opened in green at Rs 1,729.40 against the previous close of Rs 1,699 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,814.90 - a gain of 6.8 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the counter held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 1,785.20. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 2,977.10 and the 52-week low is Rs 1,180.45. The market cap of the company is Rs 46,964.48 crore.

The surge in Cochin Shipyard shares also comes as the defence PSU company is set to announce did financial results for Q4 today. The board of directors of the company will consider the recommendation of a dividend.

Meanwhile, shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers have also witnessed good momentum. The stock opened in green at Rs 2,223.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 2.189.90. The scrip gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 2,340 - a gain of 6.85 per cent.

Stock has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 28.88 per cent in the period.

Defence Stocks Surge Over Rs 86,000 Crore

Defence stocks are in focus and have witnessed good momentum since the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. They rallied after Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, wherein they targeted the terrorist establishment in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The defence stocks have gained an impressive Rs 86,211 crore.

Nifty India Defence Index Gains 9.39 Per Cent

The Nifty India Defence Index, which tracks the performance of leading defence stocks, has gained 9.39 per cent since the start of the military action. This is a huge difference when compared to the 1.98 per cent increase in the benchmark Nifty during the same period.