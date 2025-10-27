BSE smallcap IT stock in focus as firm gets empaneled as BSNL's 5G FWA System Integrator - Details Under a separate empanelment agreement, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has also appointed Blue Cloud Softech Solutions as its 5G FWA partner.

Mumbai:

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd., a small-cap IT company, are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that it has been empanelled by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) as a 5G FWA (5G Fixed Wireless Access) System Integrator for Andhra Pradesh. According to the information shared, this empanelment is valid for a period of five years.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has been officially empanelled as a National Level System Integrator for the establishment and maintenance of customer private networks within the BSNL AP Telecom Circle. This empanelment is valid for a period of five years, effective from 08-08-2025 to 07-08-2030, and is subject to the terms and conditions outlined in the EOI for empanelment," the company said in an exchange filing.

Share Price Today

The stock started today's trading session at Rs in the green at Rs 24 against the previous close of Rs 23.97 on the BSE. However, it dipped amid profit-booking to hit the day's low of Rs 23. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 23.80, with a fall of 0.71 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,038.35.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 79.9,5 and the 52-week low is Rs 14.95.

Another Partnership with BSNL

Under a separate empanelment agreement, BSNL has also appointed Blue Cloud Softech Solutions as its 5G FWA partner. Under this agreement, the company will provide Internet Leased Line (ILL) services to enterprises and institutions.

This partnership is valid for 60 months (until July 30, 2030), with a provision for extension. Revenue will be shared between Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and BSNL in a maximum 70:30 ratio, depending on monthly turnover.

According to TRAI, Statista, and other market research agencies, India's 5G FWA market is growing at a CAGR of over 35 per cent and is expected to surpass USD 1.5 billion (Rs 12,500 crore) by 2027.

This expansion is driven by rapidly growing digital adoption, industrial development, and smart city projects in the country. According to experts, 5G FWA could prove to be a game-changing solution to bridge the digital gap in rural and low-connectivity areas.