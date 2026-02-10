BSE share price: Stock hits new 52-week high as profit jumps nearly threefold BSE share price today: Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at an all-time high of Rs 1,334 crore, up 61 per cent from Rs 829 crore a year earlier.

Mumbai:

The shares of the leading stock exchange, BSE, jumped over 6 per cent to hit a fresh record high in the morning trading session on February 10. The action in the stock comes after the company reported strong results for the third quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026. The stock opened at Rs 3,110 against the previous close of Rs 2,985.10 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 3,188.40, representing a jump of 6.81 per cent. This is also the stock's fresh 52-week high. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 1,227.33, touched on March 11, 2025. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 3,147 with a gain of 5.42 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 1,28,357.04 crore.