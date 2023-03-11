Bitcoin slumps below $20K as 2023 bull run reverses

Saturday, March 11, 2023
     
Bitcoin has fallen below the $20,000 mark as the crypto market's 2023 rally came to a halt. The sudden downturn is the latest in a series of wild fluctuations in the digital asset's value, which had seen it reach all-time highs earlier this year.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2023 10:50 IST
Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) has recently fallen below the significant $20,000 level for the first time since mid-January, marking a sudden shift in the cryptocurrency's 2023 upward trend. Over the past 24 hours, the largest digital currency by market capitalization has dropped by 7.7% to around $20,040, albeit with some recovery late on Thursday (ET).

This year began on a low note for Bitcoin, as it traded at around $16,600 after experiencing a decline throughout 2022. However, it staged a powerful rally that carried it to $25,000 by mid-February, representing a more than 50% surge for the year at that point. Nevertheless, subsequent events have contributed to a wave of bearish sentiment among investors, prompting sellers to come out in force.

One factor that has weighed on the cryptocurrency's value is a higher-than-anticipated inflation report that has cast doubts on the U.S. Federal Reserve's assertion earlier this year that disinflation was underway. The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, recently told Congress that the central bank still had a lot of work to do to achieve its 2% inflation target.

In addition to inflation fears, there was the collapse of crypto-friendly lender Silvergate Bank on Wednesday evening. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Justice's move to transfer 49,000 bitcoin seized from darknet marketplace Silk Road to new addresses has raised speculation that the government may soon sell that sizable stash. These developments have combined to create a bearish outlook for Bitcoin, causing its value to fall below the crucial $20,000 level.

Major cryptocurrencies are trading as follows as of 9 am IST, 11th March 2023:

Bitcoin: $20,646.60

+1.69%

Ethereum: $1,480.02
+2.39%

Tether: $1.02
+0.54%

USD Coin: $0.9969
-0.62%

BNB: $283.54 USD
+2.06%

XRP: $0.376
-0.39%

Dogecoin: $0.06805 USD
+1.47%

Cardano: $0.3238
+3.33%

Polygon: $1.07
+5.03%

Polkadot: $5.70 USD
+3.99%

Tron: $0.05763
-1.02%

Litecoin: $73.30
-3.76%

Shibu Inu: $0.00001053
+2.41%

