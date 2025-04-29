Ather Energy IPO GMP Today: Check subscription status and other details Ather Energy IPO GMP Today: Ather IPO lot size is 46 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors need to bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples after that.

Mumbai:

Ather Energy IPO GMP Today: The initial public offer of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy, the first mainboard public issue of the current financial year 2025-26, has received a muted response on the first day of the bidding process on Monday. According to the data available on the official website of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO has attracted a 16 per cent subscription on the first day. As of today at around 10:20 am, the Rs 2,981.06 crore offering attracted bids for 1,03,01,102 equity shares, against the 5,33,63,160 shares on sale, reflecting a 19 per cent subscription rate. The subscription for the IPO began on April 28 and will end on April 20, 2025.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, which had over 2.89 crore shares reserved, has witnessed a tepid response with only 5,060 shares bid for, translating to a subscription of 0.00 times. However, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category has witnessed strong interest, subscribing 78 per cent of the 97.34 lakh shares reserved for them. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) managed to subscribe 0.17 times overall at the time of writing the news.

Ather Energy IPO Price Band

Ather Energy has fixed a price band of Rs 304 to Rs 321 a piece for its Rs 2,981 crore IPO.

Ather Energy IPO GMP Today

The unlisted shares of Ather Energy were trading at around Rs 322 per share in the grey markets, which reflects a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 1 or 0.31 per cent.

Ather Energy IPO Lot Size

Ather IPO lot size is 46 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors need to bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples after that.

Ather Energy IPO Size

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 2,981 crore, placing the company's overall valuation at Rs 11,956 crore.

Ather Energy IPO Book-Running Lead Managers

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets are the IPO's book-running lead managers.

Ather Energy IPO: Allotment Date

The process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on May 2, 2025.

Ather Energy IPO: Listing Date

The equity shares of the company are expected to list on May 6 on the stock exchanges.