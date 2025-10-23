Rs 40 dividend stock: Accelya Solutions India shares to be in focus ahead of ex-date Accelya Solutions India Dividend 2025: According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed October 24, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action.

Shares of Accelya Solutions India, a smallcap in the computers - software & consulting sector, are in focus as today is the last chance for investors to buy the stock to be eligible for the final dividend of Rs 40 announced by the company. The shares open in the green at Rs 1,507.95 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,500.20. It gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,513.10 before falling to touch the intraday low of Rs 1,496.30, a dip of 0.25 per cent from the last closing price.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session at Rs 1,520 against the previous close of Rs 1,499.80. It hit an intraday high of Rs 1,520 and an intraday low of Rs 1,496.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 1,653 and the 52-week low is Rs 1,218.15.

Accelya Solutions India dividend record date, ex-date

According to the information shared with the exchanges, the company has fixed October 24, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action. Shares of the company will also trade ex-date - a date on which shares of a company start trading without the benefit of corporate action - on October 24, 2025, i.e. tomorrow.



A record date is essential as it helps a company in determining the eligibility of shareholders for a corporate action.

Accelya Solutions India share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 53 per cent in five years and 25 per cent in three years. While it has gained 5.47 per cent over two years, the stock has corrected 6.67 per cent in one year, compared to the positive return of 6.41 per cent by the benchmark index.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 0.33 per cent.

Accelya Solutions India dividend history

Earlier to this, the BSE smallcap company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 50, for which the ex-date was January 30, 2025. Before that, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 40 and an interim dividend of Rs 25.

