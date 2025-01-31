313% return in 2 years: This jewellery stock sparkles after Q3 earnings

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers zoomed around 13 per cent after the company posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal. The surge also comes as the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade helped by a firm trend in the US markets.

The counter opened at Rs 450.10 and jumped 12.83 per cent to Rs 496.80 on the BSE. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 488.80. At the NSE, it surged 12.75 per cent to Rs 496.85.

313% return in 2 years

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a mulitbagger return of 313 per cent in two years and a 632 per cent return in 3 years. In one year, it has given a positive return of around 39 per cent to its investors.

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 Results

Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday posted a 21.23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 218.68 crore for the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal on robust sales.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 180.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased by 40 per cent to Rs 7,318.19 crore during the December quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal, from Rs 5,243.20 crore in the year-ago period.

Expansion plan in the current quarter

According to Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman, the company is on track for the launch of 30 Kalyan showrooms and 15 Candere showrooms in India during the current quarter.

"We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed. The current quarter has started off well despite the volatility in gold prices. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season and expect to end the financial year on a strong note," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 188.11 points to 76,947.92 in early trade, a day before the Union Budget. The NSE Nifty climbed 68.6 points to 23,318.

10.