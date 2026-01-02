297% return in 1 year: Stock under Rs 50 hits upper circuit as markets rally in early trade Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Shares of food and tech company Spice Lounge, which has operations in India, Canada and the US, are in action as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rally in today's trading session amid steady buying by domestic institutional investors. The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 37.58 against the previous close of Rs 37.97 on the BSE. It fell further to touch the low of Rs 36.26 before bouncing back amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 2.89 times and gained nearly 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit of Rs 39.86. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,778.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock, hit on November 24, 2025, is Rs 72.20 and the 52-week low is Rs 7.69. The action in the stock comes after six days of consecutive falls. The counter has outperformed the sector by 4.07 per cent and is trading higher than the 200-day moving averages but lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

Share price history

The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 3306.84 per cent in five years, 938.02 per cent in three years. According to the information available on the BSE, the counter had yielded a positive return of 297.41 per cent in one year. However, the stock has corrected 17.08 per cent in one month and 20.52 per cent in two weeks.

Acquires Singapore-Based Prisha Infotech

Meanwhile, the company informed exchanges that it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Singapore-based Prisha Infotech, for a total consideration of USD 1,50,000. This marks a strategic expansion into technology-enabled solutions for the food service and hospitality ecosystem.

"The integration of Prisha Infotech’s software development and programming capabilities will strengthen the Company’s digital foundation and enable access to international markets through Singapore," the company said.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)