SRF Share Bonus, SRF Bonus News: SRF, a leading chemical manufacturer, has announced to issue bonus shares. The company will issue the bonus share in the proportion of 4 shares for every 1 share.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the board of directors of the company today. The share bonus, however, is subject to the approval of shareholders via Postal Ballot.

Shares of SRF gained 4.86 per cent on the NSE to close at 10,185. On the BSE, it closed at Rs 10,140.

