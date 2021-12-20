Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sensex crashes over 1,100 points; Nifty tanks 371 points to end just above 16,600

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,100 points on Monday, tracking across-the-board losses amid a selloff in global markets as concerns over rising Omicron cases spooked investors, to end below 56,000. The 30-share index slumped 1,189.73 points or 2.09 per cent to close at 55,822.01. Similarly, the Nifty tanked 371 points or 2.18 per cent to end at 16,614.20.

In the previous session (December 17), the 30-share equity benchmark had ended 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent lower at 57,011.74. Similarly, the NSE Nifty had plunged 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 16,985.20.

Rising inflation, hawkish central banks, exploding COVID cases, sustained selling by the Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and slowing growth momentum in the developed economies combined spooked the market.

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures also tumbled Monday amid concern about the latest coronavirus variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy. London and Frankfurt opened sharply lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong also fell at the start of a trading week that will be shortened by Christmas. Benchmark US oil fell by more than $3 per barrel.

The spread of the omicron variant has fuelled fears that renewed curbs on business and travel might worsen supply chain disruptions and boost inflation.

