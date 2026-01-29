Economic Survey 2025-26: From GDP to credit rating upgrade, here are 10 major highlights Economic Survey also focuses on aligning AI adoption with India’s structural realities, such as capital availability, energy constraints, institutional capacity, and market depth, so that technology choices reinforce long-term growth instead of creating fragile dependencies.

New Delhi:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, an annual report on the country's economic performance for the financial year. The survey called for key reforms, including overhauling the fertiliser sector, boosting research and development, strengthening irrigation systems and promoting crop diversification. It also focuses on aligning AI adoption with India’s structural realities, such as capital availability, energy constraints, institutional capacity, and market depth, so that technology choices reinforce long-term growth instead of creating fragile dependencies.

Here are 10 major highlights from the Economic Survey: