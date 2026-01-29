Budget 2026: Govt likely to reintroduce railway ticket concessions for senior citizens Union Budget 2026: The Union Budget 2026 is not expected to be limited to new economic proposals and tax benefits alone. Senior citizens may also have a reason to cheer, as there is a strong possibility of the Indian Railways restoring concessions on train tickets for elderly passengers.

As Budget 2026 approaches, hopes of relief for senior citizens are gaining momentum. According to sources, the Indian Railways is considering the revival of the long-standing senior citizen concession, which was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions are reportedly underway between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Railways ahead of the Budget. If approved, men aged 60 years and above and women aged 58 years and above could once again avail train tickets on discounted fares.

Senior citizen concession: History and significance

Indian Railways has been providing fare concessions to senior citizens for decades. Male passengers received a 40% discount, and female passengers received a 50% discount. This facility was applicable in almost all classes, including Sleeper, Third AC, Second AC, and First AC. Only the age needed to be entered while booking the ticket, and no card or separate process was required. This facility was available on both the IRCTC online platform and at railway counters.

Suspension during COVID-19 and financial strain

In March 2020, train services were suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to an unprecedented drop in passenger numbers and heavy financial losses for the Railways. During this period, the senior citizen concession was temporarily withdrawn.

At the time, it was argued that the Railways was already operating on subsidies and that senior citizen discounts alone cost around Rs 1,600-2,000 crore annually. Although train services later resumed at full capacity and fares were revised upward, the concession was not restored.

What to expect in Budget 2026

Sources indicate that the issue of restoring the concession has been discussed in pre-Budget meetings, and the government appears open to bringing it back. If the proposal is cleared, it would provide significant relief to senior citizens by reducing their travel expenses. An official announcement is expected as part of the Union Budget for the next financial year.

Why it matters for senior citizens

The concession is not just a financial benefit but also an important support system that makes rail travel more accessible and affordable for elderly passengers. It is especially valuable for seniors undertaking long-distance journeys, offering both economic relief and greater convenience.

