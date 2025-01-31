Budget 2025: From EV ecosystem to support for green tech, here's what automakers want

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Electric Vehicles are expected to be the future of transportation.

Budget 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her eighth consecutive Budget tomorrow. Ahead of that, automakers want the government to provide merit-based policies to support a full range of green technologies and alternative fuels. Besides, the sector also wants allocations to facilitate the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Electric Vehicles are expected to be the future of transportation as they are cleaner and more sustainable alternatives to traditional vehicles. However, the lack of charging infrastructure has been a major deterrent for new buyers. Automakers believe that a better EV ecosystem will further accelerate sustainable mobility and want some major announcements in this regard in the upcoming Union Budget.

With the automobile industry showing early signs of growth slowing down, they said budgetary initiatives to boost the disposable income of consumers are necessary to support robust growth.

"We request the government for appropriate merit-based policies that support and help in popularising full range of greener technologies and alternative fuels thereby helping in faster and greater adoption of multiple sustainable mobility solutions," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Governance - Vikram Gulati was quoted as saying by PTI.

Stating that the upcoming Union Budget presents an opportunity to address some pressing needs of the automotive sector, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India MD & CEO Piyush Arora said, "Budget allocation on facilitating the EV ecosystem like charging infrastructure will give further lift to sustainable mobility. Allocating a budget for better and safe road infrastructure will facilitate the growth of the auto industry."

Expressing similar views, Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said, "We hope the budget will prioritise measures to boost consumer spending, accelerate EV (electric vehicle) adoption through incentives and infrastructure development and invest in skill development programmes to address the evolving needs of the sector."

Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said the company hopes for forward-looking measures from the budget that fosters sustainable economic growth and enhances India's global competitiveness.

