'Won't be afraid': Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani after father murdered in Darbhanga

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani addresses a press conference. (File photo)

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has said that they won't be afraid after his father was brutally murdered at his ancestral home in Bihar's Darbhanga on Tuesday. Mukesh Sahani has called for strict action against the accused adding it was a black day for the 'Nishad' community.

Mukesh's brother Santosh Sahani while speaking on his father's murder said, "I have no information on why they killed my father... The police is investigating the incident... We have no rivalry with anyone... We demand from the government that proper action should be taken".

Jitan Sahani's body, with several stab injuries and cut marks on his chest and stomach, was found inside his room at his house in Biraul area this morning. VIP, in a statement, said Mukesh Sahani was in Mumbai and was on his way back to Darbhanga.

Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said a team of senior officers have reached the spot and are investigating the matter. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the district police has been constituted to investigate the matter, the Darbhanga Police said in a statement.

"While forensic experts have already reached the spot, a sniffer dog squad is also reaching there. Besides, a team of Special Task Force (STF) has been sent from Patna.

Scientific evidence is being collected from the spot," it added.

A former minister in the Bihar government, Mukesh Sahani heads the VIP, which is an alliance partner of the INDIA bloc. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the incident.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO) here said, "The CM condemned the incident. The CM also spoke to RS Bhatti, Director General of Police (DGP), and asked him to ensure that those who are behind the incident are caught at the earliest. He also spoke to Mukesh Sahani over the phone."

"The CM prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family for bearing this loss," the statement added.

Terming the incident as shocking, Anand Madhukar, national spokesperson of VIP, told reporters, "The incident has exposed the tall claims of the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government about the law and order situation, which has completely collapsed in the state."

"Mukesh Sahani was in Mumbai... he is on his way back to Darbhanga," he added. Cutting across party lines, leaders of all political parties condemned the incident.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and state BJP chief, Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X said, "It's a very unfortunate, shocking and condemnable incident. On behalf of the government, I assure the people of Bihar that the criminals involved in the murder will not be spared and they will soon be nabbed. Police officials are doing their job."

Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan, wrote in a post on X, "The brutal murder of the father of Mukesh Sahani is highly condemnable... criminals will soon be identified and strict action will be taken against them. We offer heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Another Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said in an X post, "I am saddened to hear the news of the murder of Mukesh Sahani ji's father. I pray to God to give the bereaved family the strength to bear this unbearable pain. In this hour of grief, the government stands completely with Sahani ji's family. This is an unfortunate incident... The Bihar government assures that strict action will be taken against the culprits."

RJD leader and party MLC Shakti Singh Yadav, in a statement, condemned the incident and alleged that law and order has collapsed in Bihar.

"What is happening in Bihar? There is a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Bihar. The chief minister is in an unconscious state of mind. He (CM) must be unaware of the incident. Bihar is at the mercy of gods," he said.

Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, in a video statement, said, "The incident proves that Bihar is being run by the nexus between criminals and politicians... What happened to Nitish babu's good governance? Is this good governance? This case should be investigated on a priority basis and there should be a speedy trial."