Giriraj Singh allegedly 'attacked' during event in Bihar, man arrested; Union Minister reacts

Union Minister Giriraj Singh was allegedly attacked during an event in Bihar's Begusarai, the police said on Saturday (August 31). The incident took place when he was holding a programme in Ballia subdivision during which a person "behaved indecently" and was arrested soon after. The man was identified as Shahzad alias Saifi who was "caught behaving indecently and trying to break the security cordon", the police said.

"One person has been arrested. The Union Minister (Giriraj Singh) had a program in Ballia subdivision this afternoon, during which a person behaved indecently. The policemen present in the security cordon caught him and further action is underway. The person's name is Shahzad alias Saifi, he was caught behaving indecently and trying to break the security cordon... He is a resident of Ballia and is said to be a ward councillor..." SP Manish said.

Giriraj Singh reacts

Reacting to the alleged attack on him, the Union Minister said that he will not be deterred from campaigning despite threats and will continue to do his work.

"In this election, the attitude of Muslims in Begusarai towards me and the results that followed, Yogi Adityanath was right in saying, 'If you divide, you will be cut.' If this man had a revolver in his hand, just as he attacked me, he would have killed me too. He used very indecent language... I will continue my work, I will not stray from my goal, I will not be afraid of anyone's threats, I will continue my campaign. No matter how many people who spread terror come, it will have no effect on me... The Muslims in my area protested so much that it emboldened them to the point where, when I was in a public court, despite the presence of all SDOs and DSPs, he behaved so rudely..." he said.

