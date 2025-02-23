Bihar: Three killed, four injured as jeep carrying pilgrims from Mahakumbh hits truck The incident took place in the Kaimur district of Bihar when the devotees were returning from the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

At least three people, including a woman, were killed and four others sustained injuries when a jeep carrying pilgrims from the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj collided with a truck in the Kaimur district of Bihar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Chilbili area of the district.

Pradeep Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania (Kaimur) said, "The Jamui-bound jeep collided with a parked truck. While two people died on the spot, another succumbed to injuries during treatment. Four others suffered injuries."

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Authorities are working to ascertain the identity of the deceased, he added.

2 crore devotees have come to Kumbh Mela so far: CM Yogi

Just three days before the Kumbh Mela comes to its culmination, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that 62 crore devotees have come to the Mahakumbh so far and the gathering of such a large number of people during a certain period is in itself "one of the rarest events of the century".

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is being held in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj in full grandeur as crores of devotees take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam every day.

He emphasised that the Kumbh would serve as a powerful medium to re-establish that vital connection, bringing the people back to their spiritual roots and cultural heritage.

Mahakumbh 2025

This year’s Mahakumbh is especially auspicious, as seers and astrologers claim that the celestial alignments and cosmic combinations occurring during the event are rare, happening only once every 144 years. This rare astrological occurrence has added an extra layer of spiritual importance to the gathering, making it even more meaningful for the millions of pilgrims who have travelled to Prayagraj.

Held once every 12 years, the Mahakumbh Mela is not only a religious event but a symbol of India’s deep spiritual and cultural roots. For many, taking the holy dip at the Sangam is a lifelong aspiration, one that brings a sense of spiritual fulfilment and connection to the divine. As the Mahakumbh continues, the spirit of faith, unity, and devotion is evident at every corner of the grand mela.

(With PTI inputs)

