Raghopur Election Results 2025: Tejashwi Yadav trails behind BJP's Satish Kumar as early trends emerge

Early trends from the Raghopur Assembly constituency show Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Satish Kumar Yadav. According to initial updates, the BJP candidate has secured around 17,000 votes, signalling a tough challenge for Tejashwi Yadav in a seat long considered his stronghold.

Constituency profile

Raghopur, constituency number 128 in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, falls under the Hajipur Lok Sabha segment. It is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The constituency had 3,44,369 voters during the 2020 Assembly Elections—1,85,106 male, 1,59,258 female, and five belonging to the third gender. In that election, 1,097 postal votes were cast, and 1,320 service voters were registered.

Key candidates in 2025

This year’s main contest in Raghopur features Tejashwi Yadav from the RJD, Satish Kumar Yadav representing the BJP, and Chanchal Kumar from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP). Tejashwi’s brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has fielded Prem Kumar from his own Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD). The RJD is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance with the Congress, Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), while the BJP contests as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with partners including the Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Historical background

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Tejashwi Yadav won the Raghopur seat by defeating Satish Kumar of the BJP with a comfortable margin of 38,174 votes. Yadav polled 97,404 votes, securing a 48.74 percent vote share, while Satish Kumar received 59,230 votes (29.64 percent). The Lok Janshakti Party’s Rakesh Raushan finished third with 24,947 votes (12.48 percent).

Raghopur has long been a symbolic stronghold for the Yadav family, often seen as an indicator of Tejashwi’s political strength in Bihar politics. The broader Bihar political field remains sharply divided between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s NDA and Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan. In the 2020 Assembly Elections, the NDA won a majority with 125 seats, bringing Nitish Kumar back as Chief Minister. However, in August 2022, Kumar broke ties with the BJP and aligned with the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, reshaping Bihar’s political alliances ahead of the 2025 polls.

As counting continues, the Raghopur seat is one to watch closely, with Tejashwi Yadav’s performance likely to set the tone for the RJD’s overall standing in this election cycle.

