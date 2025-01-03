Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Teenagers playing PUBG on railway track killed after hit by train in West Champaran

In a tragic accident, three teenagers were crushed by a train while playing the mobile game (PUBG) in Bihar's West Champaran district on Thursday, police said. According to police, the teenagers wearing earphones and failed to notice an approaching train, which led to the accident. The accident occurred near the Royal School at Mansa Tola on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur rail section under the Mufassil police station.

Authorities have initiated an investigation and are working to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

The victims have been identified as Furkan Alam, a resident of Railway Gumti; Mansha Tola and Habibullah Ansari, along with another teenager. Following the accident, hundreds of local residents gathered at the scene in shock and grief. The families of the victims have taken their children's bodies home for burial rites.

The teenagers' distraction due to gaming and the conditions at the accident site are being examined.

(Inputs by Anamika Gaur)