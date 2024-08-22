Shyam Rajak, former Bihar minister, quits RJD; claims he was feeling 'cheated'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Shyam Rajak resigns from the post of RJD National General Secretary as well as primary membership of the party.

In a massive setback to the RJD, its national general secretary Shyam Rajak on Thursday tendered his resignation, stating that he was feeling "cheated". Notably, Rajak, a former state minister, wrote a terse letter to RJD president Lalu Prasad, declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership.

He signed off with a cryptic Hindi verse, which could be roughly translated as "I was not fond of a game of chess, hence got cheated. You kept planning your moves, I kept caring about our relationship".