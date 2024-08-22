Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Shyam Rajak, former Bihar minister, quits RJD; claims he was feeling 'cheated'

Shyam Rajak, former Bihar minister, quits RJD; claims he was feeling 'cheated'

Shyam Rajak signed off with a cryptic Hindi verse, which could be roughly translated as "I was not fond of a game of chess, hence got cheated. You kept planning your moves, I kept caring about our relationship".

Edited By: Manmath Nayak Patna Published on: August 22, 2024 15:21 IST
Shyam Rajak
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Shyam Rajak resigns from the post of RJD National General Secretary as well as primary membership of the party.

In a massive setback to the RJD, its national general secretary Shyam Rajak on Thursday tendered his resignation, stating that he was feeling "cheated". Notably, Rajak, a former state minister, wrote a terse letter to RJD president Lalu Prasad, declaring that he was giving up the party post as well as the primary membership.

He signed off with a cryptic Hindi verse, which could be roughly translated as "I was not fond of a game of chess, hence got cheated. You kept planning your moves, I kept caring about our relationship".

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement