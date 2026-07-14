Kanhaiya Kumar granted bail in 7-year-old model code violation case: 'Baseless allegation against me'

Patna:

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was on Monday granted bail by a local court in Begusarai, Bihar, in connection with a Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation case filed during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said, "There is a case dating back to the 2019 elections where someone pasted my poster on a government building. The administration registered a case of MCC violation in connection with this. The allegation against me is baseless; I did not go to put up the poster myself."

Kanhaiya Kumar was released on furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 10,000 each

After Kumar surrendered before the court, Special Judge Vivek Chandra Verma released him on furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 10,000 each. The case was lodged against Kumar during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when he contested from Begusarai seat on the CPI ticket.

"The opposition is always accused of violating the model code of conduct. However, those in power violate it regularly and act against the constitution belligerently. No action is taken against them.I hope that I will get justice from the court," Kumar told reporters.

An FIR was lodged against Kumar at Bachhwara police station

An FIR was lodged against Kumar at Bachhwara police station during the polls over a poster that was pasted on a house in Rudauli village without the owner's permission.

Following the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Kumar before the court. After taking cognisance of the chargesheet, the court initiated proceedings to secure his appearance.

Complying with the court process, Kumar appeared before the MP-MLA Court on Monday, surrendered, and moved a bail application. The matter will now be taken up on the next date fixed by the court.

Kanhaiya Kumar seeks SIT probe in Ram Temple donation theft case

On Ram Temple donation theft case, Kanhaiya Kumar last week dubbed the matter as a "great sin" and sought immediate dissolution of the trust managing the place of worship. He also questioned the credibility of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the matter and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

Addressing a press conference, Kumar said, "A theft has taken place. A great sin has been committed in the temple. Those responsible for the theft must be caught. There is no 'if' or 'but' about it."

He alleged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is being headed by a person facing a forgery case and asked if "a thief can be trusted to guard against theft" and whether "a cat can be asked to guard milk".

"The BJP and the RSS are using religion for political purposes but the Congress will not respond by adopting the same approach. We will mobilise people on issues concerning the public, not on religious issues," he said.

Kumar also accused the ruling dispensation of trying to control religious institutions for political gains. The Congress would not indulge in politics over religion but would raise questions over the alleged misuse of offerings made by devotees, he added.

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