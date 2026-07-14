13 Indians killed, three missing in Gulf since US-Iran war began; MEA calls for immediate halt to ship attacks

New Delhi:

A total of 13 Indian nationals have been killed and three remain missing in the Gulf region since February 28 when the conflict in the region broke out following joint US-Israel airstrikes in Iran, killing its former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The information comes amid continued attacks on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening commercial shipping and maritime safety, government sources told ANI.

The casualties have been reported since US President Donald Trump launched military action against Iran under "Operation Epic Fury" alongside Israel, triggering retaliatory strikes by Tehran and escalating tensions across the region.

The conflict has severely disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest energy corridors. Iran's blockade of the strategic waterway and attacks on commercial vessels have raised global concerns over trade, energy supplies, and the safety of seafarers.

India lodges protest over attacks on ships

Addressing the weekly media briefing on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the situation and reiterated its call for safe and uninterrupted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jaiswal said two commercial ships were attacked recently, carrying a total of 30 Indian seafarers. One vessel had 12 Indians on board, where one seafarer was killed. The second ship carried 18 Indian crew members, of whom nine sustained serious injuries, including two who remain in critical condition.

He added that Indian seafarers have suffered the highest number of fatalities among all nationalities in the recent attacks on commercial shipping, though he refrained from giving an exact overall figure during the briefing.

The MEA stressed that attacks on commercial ships and civilian infrastructure must cease immediately to restore free and uninterrupted navigation through international waterways in accordance with international law.

The statement came after President Trump announced that the United States was "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and would charge a 20% security fee for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting on Truth Social that international maritime traffic through the crucial shipping lane would remain open despite the escalating conflict.

The latest escalation between the US and Iran comes following the collapse of an already fragile ceasefire agreed to on June 14.The initial truce was agreed with a 60-day timeline frame out the final peace deal. Although, both nations accused each other of violating the terms, leading to retaliatory US strikes on Iranian targets and Iran declaring a blockade over the Strait of Hormuz.

Also read: Why could Trump’s proposed 20% toll on Strait of Hormuz raise petrol, diesel prices in India? Explained