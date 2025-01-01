How much property does Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have? Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

In a step towards good and clean governance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his other Cabinet ministers on December 31 released the details of assets owned. According to the CM, he has Rs 21052 in cash. There is a deposit of Rs 31,448 in the SBI branch at Patna Secretariat, Rs 3,358 in the SBI branch located at Sansad Bhawan, while there is a deposit of Rs 26,500 in the Punjab National Bank branch located at Boring Road. He also owns an Eco sports car whose value is Rs 11,32,753. He has gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh 71 thousand.

In total, he has movable assets worth Rs 16 lakh 97 thousand 741. There is a flat in Delhi, whose current value is Rs 1 crore 48 lakh.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development projects and welfare schemes worth Rs 423.60 crore in Sitamarhi and Sheohar districts. Kumar, during his ‘Pragati Yatra’, reopened the Riga sugar mill in Sitamarhi. The CM also distributed a symbolic cheque of Rs 36.57 crore to 'Jeevika' sisters. 'Jeevika Didis' are women associated with self-help groups (SHGs) under a project that aims to empower the rural poor. The CM virtually distributed cheques of Rs 2,000 to mothers who gave birth under the 'Kanya Utthan Yojana'.