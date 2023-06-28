Bihar: Woman in love with girl insists on staying together, leaves husband baffled

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Two women's love story

A missing woman from Bihar Jamui was found with her female lover. The woman was married and she eloped with her friend leaving he husband baffled. The husband filed a missing case with the police after she was not found at home. After investigation, police found her in Dhanbad where she was living with her female lover.

The news of two women falling in love with each other left the family in shock. She got married in February 2023. The police spotted both girls in Dhanbad and brought them to the town station, Jamui. People were stunned to hear the story of both girls in the town police station area.

Meanwhile, her family members kept trying to convince the girls to separate, but the girls remained adamant on living together.

The girls have been identified as Karishma Kumari, a resident of Mubarakpur Neema village under Lachuad police station area and Rambali Turi Aditya Megha alias Rakhi Kumari, resident of Guguldih village under Barhat police station area.

The father of both the girls works in Dhanbad. Both the girls also lived and studied in Dhanbad. Both of them met 2 years ago during computer class and gradually their friendship developed into love.

(Report by Moh. Anjum Alam)

