Saturday, December 14, 2024
     
  4. Bihar 'pakaduah vivah': School teacher kidnapped, forced to marry girl in Begusarai | VIDEO

Bihar: The boy claimed that on the morning of the incident when he was on his way to school at least two vehicles stopped him. He was forcibly taken in an e-rickshaw to a temple, where an attempt was made to marry him off. He opposed the marriage, and as a result, he was physically assaulted.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Begusarai Published : Dec 14, 2024 16:29 IST, Updated : Dec 14, 2024 16:41 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV School teacher forced to marry girl at gunpoint in Bihar.

Bihar: A Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher in Bihar's Begusarai district was forced into a 'Pakaduah Vivah'. According to reports, the school teacher, who was posted in Katihar, was in a relationship with a girl for four years but later refused to marry her. This refusal led to severe consequences. The family members of the girl forcibly took the man and made him marry her at a temple in Bihar. After the marriage, when the couple arrived at the groom's house, the boy's family assaulted the girl. The girl's family has filed a complaint with the police in this regard.

Girl claims to have been in relationship for 4 years 

The teacher, a resident of Rajoura Sikandarpur in the Mufassil police station area, and the girl, from Pipariya police station area in Lakhisarai, had been in a relationship for four years. The girl stated that she had been living with her sister in Rajoura and studying there. Four years ago, she fell in love with a boy from the same village. The boy was preparing for the BPSC exam. After passing the BPSC TRE 2 exam and becoming a teacher, he was posted in Katihar.

School teacher refused to marry girl

As per the details, the boy started inviting the girl to Katihar and they lived there and also met each other frequently. After a few days, the girl returned to her sister's home. About 10 days ago, the boy came to the village and took the girl with him to Katihar. A couple of days back some people saw them together in Katihar. The girl had already informed her family about the relationship, and her family tried to arrange a marriage immediately, but the boy refused.

Girl’s family forced school teacher for 'Pakaduah vivah'

Three days ago, when people saw them together, they informed the girl's brother and other family members. They all went to Katihar and forcibly married the couple at a temple. A video of the incident went viral on social media, showing several people holding the boy outside the temple. The girl, with 'sindoor' in her hair, was also present, and the boy was forced to complete the wedding rituals.

Girl filed a police complaint against man's family 

After the marriage, the girl was taken to Rajoura by her family. However, when they reached Rajoura Chowk, the boy jumped out of the vehicle and ran away. When the girl and her family reached his home, the boy's family refused to accept her. The girl has now approached the police for justice.

School teacher denies allegations made against him by girl's family 

The teacher, however, denied the girl’s claims, stating that he had never been in a relationship with her. He said all the allegations were false. He passed the BPSC TRE 2 exam in February 2024 and joined as a teacher in the Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya in Barari, Katihar. He lived in a rented house. The girl kept calling him repeatedly, and when he blocked her number, she contacted him from different numbers. 

(With inputs from Santosh Shrivastav) 

