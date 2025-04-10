Bihar: Medical student dies at private hospital after allegedly denied admission A second-year student of government-run medical college died as he was allegedly denied admission. The students have been protesting on the campus, as the deceased boy was student of the same institute.

A student of a government medical college in Patna who was allegedly denied admission after a road accident died at a private hospital on Thursday, police said. The deceased student, identified as Abhinav Pandey, is a second-year student of government-run Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Science (IGIMS). He was injured when his motorcycle crashed into a road divider earlier this week.

Students stage protests

As per the allegations, he denied admission at the IGIMS and had to be admitted to a private hospital. Soon after the news of Abhinav's death spread, protests erupted at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday. "Abhinav got into an accident three days ago," a student told ANI. "When he returned to college injured, he was not provided a bed. So, we took him to Paras Hospital. His condition was fine the first day, but it started deteriorating the next day. He then died at the hospital."

A police officer who did not wish to be identified said was quoted by PTI as saying, "We did visit the IGIMS premises to bring the situation under control. We can't comment much on the death of the student since no written complaint has been submitted in this regard. However, the protesting students, who requested anonymity, said, "Our primary grouse is that Abhinav, whose bike crashed into a road divider earlier this week, was denied admission for his injuries at the IGIMS despite being a student. Left with no choice, we had to take him to a private hospital."

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar at a press conference criticised the government and said, "One can imagine the state of affairs in Bihar's Health department. A medical student died simply because he was denied admission in his own institute. The health system in Bihar has completely collapsed."

