Bihar: 9 Kanwariyas die, several others injured due to electrocution in Hajipur | VIDEO

In a tragic incident, nine Kanwariyas died of electrocution after their DJ-mounted trolley came in contact with the electric wire in Bihar's Hajipur. Several others were reported injured. All the injured were admitted to City Hospital. The Kanwariyas were prepared to perform Jalabhishek at Baba Hariharnath temple on Monday.

The victims were the residents of Sultanpur village under Industrial Police Station area of ​​Hajipur. According to the information, the accident happened after the music system (DJ)-mounted trolley came in contact with a high tension wire at Chauharmal place near Naiper Gate on the Hajipur-Jandaha road in Vaishali district. Police reached on receiving the information and admitted all the injured to Hajipur Sadar Hospital.

The victim Kanwariyas from Sultanpur village first reached Pahelaja Ghat located in Hajipur to collect water. After taking water from Pahelaja Ghat, they were on the way for Baba Hariharnath temple. Meanwhile, the DJ trolley came in contact with a high tension wire near Baba. The deceased have been identified as :

Amresh Kumar, son of Sanoj Bhagat

Ravi Kumar, son of Dharmendra Paswan

Raja Kumar, son of late Lala Das

Naveen Kumar, son of Fudena Paswan

Kalu Kumar, son of Parmeshwar Paswan

Ashi Kumar, son of Mintu Paswan

Ashok Kumar, son of Mantu Paswan

Chandan Kumar, son of Chandeshwar Paswan

Amod Kumar son of Devi Lal Paswan

Earlier on August 1, a similar tragedy unfolded in Jharkhand where at least five Kanwariyas died and three others suffered injuries after their vehicle hit an electricity pole in Latehar district. According to the police, the incident occurred near Tam Tam Tola in the Balumath police station area around 3 am as the group was returning from Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar when their vehicle collided with the pole, causing contact with a high-tension overhead wire.

