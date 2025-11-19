Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader today, will take oath as CM tomorrow

  Live Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader today, will take oath as CM tomorrow

Bihar govt formation LIVE: Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several ministers and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. Kumar, Nitish Kumar took stock of preparations for the swearing in ceremony in Patna.

Bihar govt formation LIVE updates.
Bihar govt formation LIVE updates. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to be formally chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday (November 19), a day before taking oath as Chief Minister for a record tenth term. According to sources, Kumar will first be elected leader of the JD(U) legislature party at 11 am, followed by his election as NDA leader at 3:30 pm, before submitting his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and presenting letters of support from all NDA allies for government formation. The current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday, and the swearing-in ceremony, to be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, will also see several ministers take oath alongside Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the event amid tight security arrangements in the capital. Preparations for the ceremony were reviewed on Tuesday (November 18) by Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, senior ministers, and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. Meanwhile, intense lobbying continues within the NDA over cabinet portfolios and the crucial post of Assembly Speaker, with both the BJP and JD(U) claiming it. The NDA secured a dominant victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, led by the BJP with 89 and JD(U) with 85. In a sharp reaction to the results, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor alleged that the JD(U)’s performance was bolstered by pre-poll financial schemes, claiming the state government distributed cash benefits worth thousands of crores to influence voters. He accepted responsibility for his party’s poor performance but asserted he would quit politics if the NDA fulfills its promise to provide Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women under self-employment schemes. 

 

Live updates :Bihar new govt formation

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:19 AM (IST)Nov 19, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony in Patna tomorrow

    BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey said, "The NDA has got a massive mandate in the state. PM Modi will be attending the swearing-in function. Mahagathbandhan blame the EVM when they lose but when they win everything is fine."

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Nov 19, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Central leadership to decide who will be Dy CM, Cabinet Ministers: Satish Dubey

    On the oath-taking ceremony in Bihar, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey said, "We have had a huge victory in Bihar. There is an atmosphere of joy. Several leaders will come and attend the ceremony... The central leadership will decide who will be the Deputy CM and Cabinet Ministers..."

     

  • 9:03 AM (IST)Nov 19, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bihar elections: Know reactions, allegations and family feud in RJD

    Reacting to the NDA’s victory, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor alleged the JD(U) benefited from government cash transfers ahead of the polls, claiming their tally would have been much lower otherwise. Kishor also stated he would quit politics should the NDA fulfill its promise of providing Rs 2 lakh each to 1.5 crore women for self-employment. Meanwhile, tensions continue within former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s family, as his daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to him, faced accusations and responded by challenging critics to donate kidneys themselves. She denounced those questioning her motives and called out detractors on social media after the RJD's electoral setback.​

  • 8:50 AM (IST)Nov 19, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Cabinet formation and political negotiations

    Intensive negotiations are underway within the NDA to finalise cabinet portfolios and reach a consensus on the post of Assembly Speaker, with both the BJP and JD(U) staking claims. The NDA coalition scored a landslide win, securing 202 of Bihar’s 243 assembly seats- BJP won 89, JD(U) 85, with allies LJP (RV), HAM, and RLM also contributing to the tally.​

     

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Nov 19, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Check swearing-in ceremony and attendees details

    The grand swearing-in at Gandhi Maidan will see Nitish Kumar take oath as Chief Minister for an unprecedented tenth term, alongside several ministers including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, multiple Union Ministers, BJP National President JP Nadda, and chief ministers from various NDA-ruled states. Security in Patna, especially around the venue, has been heightened in preparation for the large crowd expected to exceed three lakh attendees.​

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Nov 19, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nitish Kumar set for record 10th term as Bihar Chief Minister

    NDA victory and government formation

    Nitish Kumar is all set to be chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, paving the way for the formation of a new Bihar government under his leadership on November 20. Kumar will first be elected leader of the JD(U) legislature party at 11 am., followed by his selection as NDA leader at 3:30 pm., after which he will resign as head of the outgoing government and present a letter of support from all NDA allies to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. The assembly will be dissolved on the same day.​

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Govt Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Government Nitish Kumar NDA Bihar Polls Jd(u) Meet BJP
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\