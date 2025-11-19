Live Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader today, will take oath as CM tomorrow Bihar govt formation LIVE: Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several ministers and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. Kumar, Nitish Kumar took stock of preparations for the swearing in ceremony in Patna.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to be formally chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday (November 19), a day before taking oath as Chief Minister for a record tenth term. According to sources, Kumar will first be elected leader of the JD(U) legislature party at 11 am, followed by his election as NDA leader at 3:30 pm, before submitting his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and presenting letters of support from all NDA allies for government formation. The current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday, and the swearing-in ceremony, to be held at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, will also see several ministers take oath alongside Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the event amid tight security arrangements in the capital. Preparations for the ceremony were reviewed on Tuesday (November 18) by Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, senior ministers, and Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. Meanwhile, intense lobbying continues within the NDA over cabinet portfolios and the crucial post of Assembly Speaker, with both the BJP and JD(U) claiming it. The NDA secured a dominant victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats, led by the BJP with 89 and JD(U) with 85. In a sharp reaction to the results, Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor alleged that the JD(U)’s performance was bolstered by pre-poll financial schemes, claiming the state government distributed cash benefits worth thousands of crores to influence voters. He accepted responsibility for his party’s poor performance but asserted he would quit politics if the NDA fulfills its promise to provide Rs 2 lakh to 1.5 crore women under self-employment schemes.