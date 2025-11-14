Bihar Election results 2025: Vikassheel Insaan Party draws blank as per early trends The Vikassheel Insaan Party is part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance along with the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), the Indian National Congress and the left parties. It fought at 12 seats but drew a blank as per the early trends.

The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) had a blank slate to its name as per the early trends in the Bihar Assembly Election results 2025. The Mahagathbandhan had declared the VIP chief Mukesh Sahani as its deputy chief minister face, but dealt a blow as per the trends.

The party, part of Mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), the Indian National Congress and the left parties, fought at 12 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party had a lead for a brief time at one seat, but fell behind to trail on all the seats it was contesting on as per the trends.

Parties where VIP fought polls in Bihar Elections

The VIP party fought at 12 seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Lauriya, Kesaria, Sikti, Katihar, Alamnagar, Gaura Bauram, Darbhanga, Aurai, Baruraj, Bihpur, Gopalpur and Chainpur are the constituencies where they fielded their candidates.

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections is underway. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout, setting a new milestone in its electoral history. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.