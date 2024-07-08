Bihar: At least 12 arrested, including two women, for impersonating candidates in CTET exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Bihar Police made significant strides in curbing exam malpractices by arresting twelve people on Sunday, including two women, for their involvement in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)-2024 cheating scandal. According to the police, these people were allegedly taking the exam on behalf of other candidates across various centers in Darbhanga district. Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Reddy said that the majority of the arrests, nine in total, took place at different examination centres within the jurisdiction of the Laheriasarai police station. Additionally, two suspects were apprehended from a center under the Sadar police station, while one was taken into custody from a centre governed by the Bahadurpur police station.

Biometric scans uncover exam impersonation ring

The impersonation was detected through biometric fingerprint scans of candidates at the examination centres, police said. Police took action based on complaints filed by invigilators and administrators. Cases have been registered against the imposters, and their interrogation is on. Police are also gathering information about the genuine candidates. Sources said police are also investigating whether the arrested are linked to any interstate cheating syndicate. The CTET is conducted annually on a national level for candidates seeking teaching positions in the government sector.

Cyber fraudsters arrested from Bihar, Jharkhand

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Police arrested six cyber fraudsters from Bihar and Jharkhand who used to “sell their bank accounts” on the commission basis and dupe people. According to officials, the accused have been identified as Raushan Kumar Shukla, Shivendra Kumar, Tushar Karmakar, Sagar Karmakar, Rahul Patro and Raju Patro. The complainant saw an advertisement online where someone was seeking financial help for their ailing relative, they added. So, the woman mentioned her contact information under the post, they added.

In December last year, the woman got a call from an unknown number. The caller told her that his relative is in need of money for medical purposes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said. Later, he called again and told her that his friend, Raushan Kumar Shukla, will call her for the same purpose, he said. "After some time the complainant got a WhatsApp call from another mobile number. The complainant transferred Rs 3 lakh on December 3, as help. Later the accused switched off their mobile phone and an FIR was lodged," the DCP said, adding that an investigation was taken up after this.

(With PTI inputs)

