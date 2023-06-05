Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bhagalpur bridge collapse: Guard missing; CM Nitish Kumar says ‘construction fault’

Bhagalpur Bridge collapse: A day after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held the construction company responsible for the incident, saying it is not being constructed correctly and that is why it is collapsing again and again. However, he assured that the state government will look into the matter and strict action will be taken.

Speaking to media persons, the Bihar CM said, “The bridge that collapsed yesterday had collapsed last year also. I have instructed officials to take strict action. It is not being constructed correctly that's why it is collapsing again and again. The department will look into it and action will be taken.”

Guard missing

An under-construction bridge over the Ganga river collapsed in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Sunday. No casualties were reported in the collapse of the Aguwani -Sultanganj bridge that connects Bhagalpur with the Khagaria district. However, a person working as a guard with SP Singla Company is said to be missing.

“After the bridge collapse, a person working as a guard with SP Singla Company is said to be missing. His body has not been recovered yet. Search by SDRF & NDRF teams is underway to trace him,” said Chandan Kumar, Circle Officer, Parbatta, Bihar.

SP Singla construction company was tasked with building the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge on the river Ganga. The four-lane bridge between Sultanpur sub-division and Khagaria district is being built at Rs 1,716 crore. The superstructure of the bridge between pillar number 5 and 6 has collapsed.

Bihar CM orders probe

Kumar on Sunday had ordered a probe into the incident. The Chief Minister, after discussing the incident with Additional Chief Secretary, Road Construction Department, Pratyaya Amrit, directed to set up a team to look into the matter and take action against the company engaged in the construction.

Notably, one labourer died and another was injured after a portion of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Nalanda district in November last year.

Dream project of Nitish Kumar

According to reports, this bridge was included in the dream projects of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Locals said that many people had a narrow escape during the incident.

Aguwani Bridge is one of the potential projects of the Bihar government. Till now Rs 1,710 crore has been spent on the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge being built on the river Gang. The foundation stone of this bridge was laid by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 23, 2014, at Parbatta in Khagaria district.

(With agencies input)