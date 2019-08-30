Volkswagen to launch Polo, Vento facelifts on September 4 | Check details

Volkswagen's highest selling cars in India, Polo and Vento and about to get refreshed upgrades and the German auto major plans to launch the facelift models on September 4.

As per reports, the facelifted Volkswagen Polo and Vento are likely to get cosmetic as well as feature upgrades.

Pictures of Volkswagen Polo and Vento facelifts surfaced earlier this year. The car has been under road testing for quite some time.

The facelifts of Volkswagen Polo and Vento will carry a revamped grille on the lines of the GTI models. Front and rear bumpers are also upgraded. New alloys are also expected in the facelifted models which will have a grey finish.

The infotainment system is also likely to be upgraded in the refreshed models of the Volkswagen Polo and Vento.

The current Volkswagen Polo is powered by 1.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engines which are likely to remain the same with the facelift models. If anything, the company could make the engines BS-VI complaint at the time of launch.

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which is also likely to stay the same.

