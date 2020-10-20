TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition: TVS Motor launches Marvel's Avengers inspired scooter priced at Rs 77,865

Image Source : TVS NTORQ 125 TVS Motor launches Marvel's Avengers inspired scooter priced at Rs 77,865

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched its Marvel's Avengers inspired TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition scooter priced at Rs 77,865 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has associated with Disney India's consumer products business to introduce the special SuperSquad edition, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing. The special edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design, it added.

"We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination," TVS Motor Company Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand Aniruddha Haldar said.

The scooter will have the SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avengers' 'A' prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer. The scooter is powered by a 125 cc engine.

The company further said its TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect and will come with a customised user interface inspired by the Avengers' characters.

