Suzuki e-Access India launch: Price, warranty, and everything you need to know Suzuki launches its first electric scooter, the e-Access, in India at Rs 1.88 lakh. Features include a 3kWh LFP battery, 95km range, and a unique 60% buy-back assurance.

New Delhi:

Suzuki has officially launched the long-awaited Suzuki e-Access scooter in India, marking the brand's first foray into the Indian electric vehicle market. The newly launched scooter features a durable LFP battery pack and a competitive buy-back assurance program. Here are five essential points you need to know about the new Suzuki e-Access.

Suzuki e-Access: Battery and Range

The Suzuki e-Access is built on Suzuki’s proprietary in-house electric architecture, known as "Suzuki e-Technology". It is powered by a 3kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery. Suzuki claims this battery chemistry offers a longer service life than conventional NMC batteries, providing a claimed IDC range of 95km. Furthermore, the automaker ensures that the battery and drivetrain are engineered to endure water submersion, thermal stress, vibrations, and drop tests, meeting rigorous global validation standards.

Suzuki e-Access: Motor and performance

The Suzuki e-Access is equipped with a 4.1kW swingarm-mounted motor that generates 15Nm of torque. The scooter features three distinct riding modes, Eco, Ride A, and Ride B, and comes with regenerative braking and a reverse assist function. Suzuki emphasises that the motor provides a consistent throttle response, even when the battery charge levels are low.

Suzuki e-Access: Chassis and build

The Suzuki e-Access utilises a lightweight frame featuring an aluminum battery case integrated directly into the structure. According to the company, this design significantly improves both rigidity and stability. Additionally, it features a belt final drive system, which Suzuki describes as maintenance-free and rated for a lifespan of up to 70,000km or seven years.

Suzuki e-Access: Pricing and offers

The Suzuki e-Access is priced at Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to commence shortly. The scooter is available in four colors, including a new dual-tone Matte Blue and Grey finish, and will also be sold via Flipkart. As part of an introductory offer, Suzuki is providing a 7-year/80,000km extended warranty at no extra cost, alongside a 60% buy-back assurance after three years.

Suzuki e-Access: Rivals and market comparison

At its current price point, the Suzuki e-Access slots in between the recently launched Simple One Gen 2 and the Ather 450 Apex. However, it faces stiff competition from established Indian models that offer larger batteries or significantly lower price points.