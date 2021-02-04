Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC. (PTI/FILE) Maruti Suzuki India expands car subscription scheme: Check cities, plans and rates

Maruti Suzuki India has announced to expand its car subscription scheme. The scheme is currently avaliable in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The auto major has now added Kochi into the list.

Under this plan, a customer can opt from wide choices of WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross from Nexa. The subscription plan is now available with varied mileage options of 10K, 15K, 20K and 25K km annually and 12, 24, 36 and 48-month tenures, which brings wide range of choices for customers, the company said in a statement.

In Kochi, customers can pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 12,513 for Wagon R and Rs 13,324 for Ignis for 48 months.

The auto major has received over 15,500 enquiries under the unique initiative which allows a customer to use a brand-new car without owning it.

The customer only needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24x7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Meanwhile, the company has partnered with ALD Automotive India, the operational leasing and fleet management business line of the Societe Generale Group, for the programme. It has also signed agreement with Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies.

