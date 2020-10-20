Maruti Suzuki Subscribe launched in Hyderabad, Pune

Image Source : PTI Maruti Suzuki Subscribe launched in Hyderabad and Pune

Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in Hyderabad and Pune.

In partnership with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, the Company aims to launch car subscription programme for individual customers in these two cities.

Under this customer-centric initiative - Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows a customer to use a brand new car without actually owning it by paying an all-inclusive monthly fee that covers maintenance and insurance for the complete tenure.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the customers a wide range of new cars - Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage