Mahindra launches Bolero Neo SUV. Check price, features, availability

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has unveiled the new Bolero Neo making the 2021 version available at all Mahindra dealerships across the country from today (July 13).

Bolera Neo price

The new Bolero Neo is launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Price, All India) for the N4 variant. Meanwhile, the existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer’s affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV. The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless Young India. The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV’s in the country.”

Bundled with modern design, technology

Packed with modern design, powerful technology and plush features, the Bolero Neo is made for the young evolving customers. These include a stylish new design and premium interiors crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina, comfortable cabin and safety technology such as standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat. It is built on 3rd generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine.

Image Source : AUTO.MAHINDRA.COM A look at Bolero's Neo interiors.

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Built on the third-generation chassis which it shares with the Scorpio and Thar, the Bolero Neo has powerful attributes that set it apart. Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine and Multi-Terrain Technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo reiterates our unstinted commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes and value.”

Key hacks

The Bolero Neo is built on the 3rd generation chassis shared with Scorpio & Thar and it comes with the proven Mahindra mHawk engine.

Modern unmissable presence exterior design with Premium Italian design interiors.

Available across Mahindra dealerships pan India, from July 13, 2021 onwards.

The enhancements in the new Bolero Neo is reflected not just in design cues like an imposing stance and body cladding but also in the 100hp mHawk engine, tough built body and a go-anywhere set-up, thanks to the Body On Frame construction, rear wheel drive and multi-terrain technology.

Image Source : AUTO.MAHINDRA.COM Bolero Neo build.

Spacious 7-seater configurations

The new Bolero Neo will offer a spacious 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4-base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options (namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pear White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon). An optional variant N10 (O) with Multi-terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

Image Source : AUTO.MAHINDRA.COM A look at Bolero Neo infotainment system.

KEY FEATURES OF THE NEW BOLERO NEO

Premium Italian interiors

Center console with silver accents

Premium fabric Seats

Comfortable 7-seater

Tiltable steering

Height-adjustable driver seats

Armrest in the front and middle rows

Attractive twin-pod instrument cluster

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Front and rear power windows

Rear wash and wipe with defogger

Remote lock and keyless entry

Muscular side and rear footsteps

Spacious expandable boot space

Authentic SUV design and imposing stance

Static bending headlamps with DRLs

Stylish alloy wheels

Sporty spoiler

Signature Bolero body cladding

Remove dual tone colours

Commanding hood

Powerful fog lamps

Advanced Technology

Advanced 17.8 cm (7”) touchscreen infotainment system

Cutting edge cruise control

Driver information system

Hi-tech Voice messaging system

Blue sense mobile app

Eco Mode

Micro hybrid technology with ESS (Electronic Start-Stop)

Intellipark reverse assist

Safety

High strength steel body shell

Dual airbags for driver and co-driver

ABS with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Automatic door locks

High speed alert warnings

Dependable cornering brake control

ISOFIX child seat

Static bending headlamps

Follow me headlamps

Digital immobiliser

Seat belt reminder

