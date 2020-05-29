Image Source : FORD India to become auto manufacturing hub in next 5 years: Gadkari

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told India TV, in an exclusive conversation, that India is taking steps in the direction of becoming the hub in auto manufacturing in the next 5 years. Speaking on India TV's #TeamModiOnIndiaTv platform Gadkari said that it will be a part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and India would cut its dependency on China for products and start producing them at home.

Gadkari gave an example of the innovation of Maruti company in India during the early 80s under the prime ministership of Indira Gandhi. "At a time when one could only see ambassador or fiat cars on Indian roads, Maruti 800 was manufactured and it was a big hit, we need similar motivation."

The Auto sector in India has suffered in the last one year. Over the last few months, car and bike dealerships across the country have been shut due to the lockdown put in place due to coronavirus pandemic. Even before the coronavirus issue, the Auto industry was recording some of its worst numbers in decades.

