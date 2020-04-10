Image Source : AP 7 easy steps to take care of your car during lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown has quarantined millions of people across the country. With lockdown in full effect, deserted roads are a common sight even in busiest of cities including Delhi and Mumbai. In times like these it is essential that you keep your cars and bikes in healthy condition so that when the lockdown is lifted, you do not get stuck with a busted engine or rusted brake calipers.

Here are 7 tips to keep your cars and bikes safe during the COVID-19 lockdown

Battery Check

One of the most important things to keep the electronics of your car going is the battery, it is also one of the most vulnerable part of the car as it stays in a stagnant state for weeks if not months. Your battery is likely to lose charge easily in such a long period. You can do two things to check this, you can disconnect the battery wires so that the battery does not drain out while your car is parked during the lockdown. Alternatively, you can start your car once every couple of days and let the engine run for a period of 10 minutes for it to run all checks and keep everything in order.

Brake Calipers

Brake calipers are prone to rust when they are out of function for a long time. If you are keeping the handbrake of your car engaged, it might be another factor that leads to rusting. It is a good chance that when you start your car after the lockdown ends, you will be facing funny noises on applying the brakes, or even worst low friction in breaks than what you are used to and hence inconvenience in driving. In order to check this, try not to engage the hand brake. If your car stands on a plane surface, it might be an easy option. You can also use keep your car gear engaged and not leave in on neutral, tyre stoppers or bricks could also be used to keep the car from moving from its stationary position.

Tyre Pressure

Your car is prone to losing tyre pressure while it stands in a stationary position for a long time. Over a period of time, this could lead to a flat tyre. To check this make sure that the tyre pressure in your car is kept at an optimum range. Moving your car a couple of feet every week is also a good solution to this problem.

Interiors

Normally when we drive the car the interiors usually get a good air ventilation, be it from the air conditioner or the open windows. When the car is stationary for a long period of time, any smelly particle inside the car is bound to get aggrivated and create a foul smell in the car. To avoid this, make sure that the interiors of the car are cleaned properly. You can also leave a small part of the window open for ventilation. This will also keep your car cool if it is not standing in the shed and is exposed to the sun.

Parking

Needless to say you must park your car at a safe spot. A lot of places in India have parking issues, and when all the cars are off the road, that issue is bound to get amplified. Make sure that your car is parked at a spot where it is easily accisable in case of an emergancy. Ideally it should be under a shed so that the sun exposure is eliminated. Direct sunlight can affect the car's paintjob, as well as the leather inside the car, is prone to melting because of the high temperature and direct sunlight.

NO, stocking up of petrol is not a good idea!

As the lockdown intensifies, an idea is doing rounds on social media that people must stockpile petrol just in case things get worse. This is not a good idea, the average amount of petrol in your car will do the job in case of an emergency. Don't forget, going out in these times, not only is it unsafe but also illegal.

Your car dealership might be shut, so take extra care

During this lockdown, it is highly likely that your car dealership will be shut. So if you are still driving your car because your work comes under the essential services like medical, police, media etc, you must take extra care of your vehicle. Make sure that you do not drive fast because the roads are empty. Your car might be overdue for a regular service, make sure your engine oil level, coolant level are adequate. These basic things you can get checked on a your regular fuel pump as well. Make sure that you do not aggravate any fault in your car.

