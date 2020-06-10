Honda halts production in India after cyberattack

Image Source : AP Honda production in India halted after cyberattack

Japanese automobile maker Honda has temporarily halted its production across India after suffering a cyberattack on its servers. Production for both cars and two-wheelers have been halted by Honda in wake of the attack.

“A company-wide network outage has been reported by Honda companies globally. While the cause of the problem is currently under investigation, the recovery process is underway. The disruption in the network has impacted some business operations leading to a temporary adjustment in the production schedule. There is no effect on the invoicing process at our dealership network,” the company said in a statement.

Honda Two Wheelers India said that the sales mapping tool had been impacted and had to be shut down as a precautionary measure. However, the software was restored after a temporary disruption and production has not been impacted, it added.

“Since we were in the preparatory phase of resuming production in HCIL plants after COVID-19 related shutdown, the network disruption has not impacted the production,” a statement from Honda Cars read.

Amidst lockdown and operational restrictions, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) dispatched 375 units in domestic market in May 2020.

Speaking on the market situation in May 2020, Mr Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented situation where HCIL and our dealer network has been responding in the best possible manner. During May, after roll out of several relaxations from central & state government, we focused on re-opening of our network while ensuring strict adherence to the sanitization, safety & distancing guidelines for COVID-19 prevention. Against all odds, our dealers have now been able to operationalise almost 280 facilities pan India. As a result, we were able to deliver more than 1,900 units to our customers. The domestic wholesale last month was of course quite limited due to the negligible inventory available at our factory before the lockdown."

"In order to make car-buying process more convenient for customers, HCIL recently introduced ‘Honda from Home’ online Sales platform. This facility would surely complement dealership sales and reduce the physical contact of the customer with the dealership," he added

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage