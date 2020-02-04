Image Source : AP Coronavirus threat looms over Auto Expo 2020; Chinese delegation to skip event

Coronavirus is rapidly turning into a world disaster death toll now well into the 400s. Despite most of these death being in China, the number of infected cases in over 20 countries means that it is highly likely that Coronavirus is yet to reach its peak in the international community.

India is no alien to this threa. 3 coronavirus cases have been reported from the state of Kerala while several others in various cities have been kept in isolation in suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

With increasing number of cases of coronavirus, the threat of the virus looms large over the Auto Expo 2020 that starts on February 6. Every year, Auto Expo features a big Chinese contingent. This year, however, Chinese participation will be close to nill.

In the upcoming Auto Expo, nearly 20 per cent of the area was booked by companies either directly owned by the Chinese or are subsidiaries of the Chinese.

These contingents will, however, no longer be participating in the event because of the threat of coronavirus.

Home Ministry has taken cognisence of the issue and set strict parametres for containing the virus and as an extension directed the Auto Expo organisers to set similar standards.

The ministry has issued a new advisory urging Indians to avoid travel to China, the epicentre of the outbreak, adding that travellers on return could be quarantined.

“Anyone with travel history of China since 15th January, 2020, and from now on could be quarantined," the ministry said in the advisory issued on Sunday.