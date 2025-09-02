Daily horoscope [September 2, 2025]: What Aries to Pisces can expect today Good morning! Here’s your September 2, 2025, horoscope - gentle, practical guidance for love, work, money and wellbeing for every zodiac sign. Read, breathe, proceed.

Astrology lovers, today (Tuesday; September 2, 2025) brings fresh opportunities and meaningful shifts for every zodiac sign. Some signs will find growth in career and business, while others may enjoy harmony at home and new beginnings in relationships.

Whether you are an Aries chasing success, a Cancer seeking emotional balance, or a Libra focusing on family ties, Acharya Indu Prakash ji shares detailed insights for all 12 signs in your September 2, 2025, horoscope.

Aries horoscope today

Today is going to be a special day for people of this zodiac sign. You will earn good money in business, and material prosperity will remain in the house.

Today, a guest may arrive at your home, due to which there will be a stir in the house. You can talk to someone close in the office for a transfer or promotion, and you will also succeed in this.

Today, you will plan to achieve success in your career, which will definitely benefit you in the coming days. You will take care of the health of the elders of the house, and you will get blessings from them.

Lucky number: 5 | Lucky colour: Black

Taurus horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day, as you will give gifts to the factory workers, which will bring happiness to their faces, and they will work diligently.

This is the time to do your work with love, so avoid talking to anyone unnecessarily.

If the people of this zodiac are looking for a good job, then today you are likely to get an offer from an IT company.

Today, before making any decision, think well. It will be a good day in terms of health.

Lucky number: 3 | Lucky colour: Red

Gemini horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day, as you will get new opportunities in employment, taking advantage of which you will earn big profits in future.

You will start some work with the feeling of the welfare of others, which will further strengthen your social image.

Today, you can make up your mind to invest in a property, and you will also get a good deal through a dealer.

You will reach a family function a little late due to work, and you will have to listen to complaints. Today, you will take back the money you lent to someone, which you can use for personal work.

Lucky number: 6 | Lucky colour: White

Cancer horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day, as you will start some work, through which others will also get employment. You will adopt a new approach in life, which will keep sweetness in your life.

It will be a good day for people of this zodiac who are making their career in healthcare; you will get to learn something new from seniors.

Your financial condition will be good, and you will buy gifts for family members, which will make them happy. You will make up your mind to go out with friends and enjoy yourself well.

Lucky number: 8 | Lucky colour: Blue

Leo horoscope today

Today is going to be a day full of happiness, as you will try to complete your work on time, and if you can, take the help of your spouse.

Students of this zodiac preparing for a competition will find it easy to understand a subject from their seniors today. Today, there will be harmony in your married life, and you will get an opportunity to spend a better time with your spouse.

If you have faith in yourself and do not expect help from others, then you will definitely achieve success. Your interest in sports will remain, and you will get a chance to play at the state level.

Lucky number: 8 | Lucky colour: Golden

Virgo horoscope today

Today, you will get good money in business, and your business relationships will be strengthened. You will get the support of your father to understand something, which will make it easier for you.

A person working in a government job of this zodiac may get news related to a transfer, and their responsibilities may also increase regarding some work. Today, all the work related to property will be completed, which will reduce your burden, and your mind will remain satisfied.

Your mind will be engaged in creative work, and you can also do the decoration of the house.

Lucky number: 6 | Lucky colour: Green

Libra horoscope today

Today, you will handle your ancestral business very well, which will make your father very happy and proud. You will focus on your work, leaving useless things aside, so that the work will be done on time.

You will help someone with a clean mind, for which you will get a positive response. You will spend some time with children in entertainment, which will make them happy, and your mind will also remain happy.

You can go for a pilgrimage to a religious place with your parents.

Lucky number: 4 | Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio horoscope today

Today, your boss can promote you after being happy with your work, so do your work with utmost care. Your communication skills will impress others, which will benefit you.

You need to be cautious in court-related matters; you can also take the help of an experienced lawyer. Today is a good day for the students of this zodiac sign. If the students have an interview or viva, then they will definitely succeed in it.

Some new opportunities will come in front of you. Today, there will be new changes in every field of life, which will change your life completely.

Lucky number: 2 | Lucky colour: Magenta

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today, you will earn good money in business, which will increase the material resources in your family. Any of your pending government work will be completed with the help of an officer.

Students of this zodiac sign associated with sports will participate in a competition, and you will also get good results. Today, your mind will be more focused on spirituality, which will give you mental peace.

You can attend a function, where everyone will be happy with your presence.

Lucky number: 3 | Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn horoscope today

Today is going to be a great day for you, as most of your planned tasks will be completed, and you will plan new tasks. New ideas will come to your mind regarding business; you can also take the opinion of an expert in this regard.

Your physical problems will be resolved, due to which you will feel healthy. You will spend some time alone, and you will think about your strengths and weaknesses.

You will fulfil your family responsibilities very well, due to which your parents will be happy with you. Today, you will bring changes to your daily routine; these changes will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky number: 9 | Lucky colour: Maroon

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will be beneficial for you, as people of this zodiac will be able to get what they worked hard for. They can start some work with your spouse, and will get good benefits in future.

Today, they will get financial benefits through someone close, and their relationship will also become strong. Today they will spend the day reading and writing, and their mind will be refreshed.

They will meet someone who will bring positive changes to you.

Lucky number: 7 | Lucky colour: Brown

Pisces horoscope today

Today is going to be favourable, as you can make some business changes, which will give you good benefits in future. You will also prepare an investment plan for the future of your children, so that their future can be bright.

Your relationship with your neighbour will improve, and you will have to visit their house. You will be completely honest towards your work, due to which you will get success soon.

Your day will be good in terms of health, due to which you will be able to do more work than usual. Today, if you try to understand the situation properly by controlling your ego, then you will easily find a solution.

Lucky number: 1 | Lucky colour: Grey

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)