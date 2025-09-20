Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: Astrological predictions and remedies for all signs The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, will affect all zodiac signs. Find out Acharya Indu Prakash’s predictions and the remedies for Aries to Pisces.

New Delhi:

The final solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of 2025 will take place on September 21. According to Indian Standard Time, this annular solar eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM, reach its maximum at 1:11 AM (September 22), and end at 3:24 AM.

This eclipse will be visible in South Australia, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic, Antarctica, Fiji, American Samoa, and New Zealand. Although not visible in India, astrologers believe that every Surya Grahan carries symbolic energy that influences all zodiac signs.

Astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash explains how this eclipse will affect the 12 zodiac signs and what remedies (upay) can reduce its negative effects.

Surya Grahan impact on zodiac signs and remedies

Aries (Mesh Rashi)

The eclipse falls in your sixth house, which represents health, enemies, and challenges. Rivals may try to dominate, and health issues could arise. Stay cautious.

Remedy: Feed roti to a dog to reduce negative effects.

Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)

The eclipse impacts your fifth house related to education, children, wisdom, and romance. Relationships and academic matters may see ups and downs.

Remedy: Offer grains to birds, but avoid feeding pigeons.

Gemini (Mithun Rashi)

The eclipse falls in your fourth house, connected with mother, property, and vehicles. Bonds with your mother may need extra care. Property matters could slow down.

Remedy: Donate food to the needy.

Cancer (Karka Rashi)

The eclipse influences your third house, linked to siblings and courage. Expect challenges in sibling relationships. Communicate with care.

Remedy: Participate in religious activities or charity.

Leo (Simha Rashi)

The eclipse takes place in your second house, linked to speech and wealth. Watch your words and avoid impulsive financial decisions.

Remedy: Donate coconut, coconut oil, or almonds at a temple.

Virgo (Kanya Rashi)

The eclipse falls in your first house (lagna), which represents self and body. You may feel low on energy or motivation.

Remedy: Offer water to the Sun (Surya Arghya) during sunrise.

Libra (Tula Rashi)

The eclipse affects your twelfth house, which governs expenses and comforts. Expenses may rise, and peace of mind could be disturbed.

Remedy: Keep windows open and ensure proper lighting at home during the eclipse.

Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi)

The eclipse impacts your eleventh house, related to income and desires. Financial gains may slow down, and wishes may take longer to fulfil.

Remedy: Keep 5 radishes or 5 almonds under your pillow at night and donate them in a temple the next morning.

Sagittarius (Dhanu Rashi)

The eclipse falls in your tenth house, connected to career and father. Work decisions may be challenging, and your father’s career may also face obstacles.

Remedy: Wear a white or cream-coloured cap/turban during the eclipse.

Capricorn (Makar Rashi)

The eclipse occurs in your ninth house, linked to fortune and destiny. Luck may not fully support you during this period.

Remedy: Donate jaggery (gur) in a temple.

Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

The eclipse falls in your eighth house, which relates to longevity and health. Unexpected health issues may appear; take extra care.

Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Mantra 108 times.

Pisces (Meen Rashi)

The eclipse affects your seventh house, connected to spouse and partnerships. Pay attention to your partner’s health and emotions.

Remedy: Before eating, offer a small piece of roti to fire (Agni ahuti).

While the September 21, 2025 Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, its astrological influence is still considered significant. Each zodiac sign may feel its effects differently. By performing simple remedies, you can reduce negativity and invite positive results.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Jyotish. He appears daily at 7:30 AM on Bhavishyavani, India TV.)