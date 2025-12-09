Mercury transit 2025: Financial setbacks expected for these 3 zodiacs as budh enters shani nakshatra During Budh Nakshatra Gochar, Mercury will move into Saturn’s nakshatra, potentially causing financial instability for three zodiac signs after December 10. Discover which signs may be affected and how this astrological shift can influence money and decision-making.

New Delhi:

Mercury will move from Vishakha Nakshatra into Saturn's Anuradha Nakshatra on December 10. Certain signs of the zodiac may experience financial troubles during Mercury's transit, as well as disruptions in their social and familial lives.

From December 10 to December 20, these signs of the zodiac will need to exercise extraordinary caution. Let's study these signs of the zodiac in more detail.

Gemini

Even though Mercury rules your zodiac sign, its constellation change could create problems for you. The number of your opponents may increase. In the workplace, be thoughtful and don't overly trust anyone. Avoid unnecessary spending, or you could face financial difficulties in the future. As a remedy, you should worship Lord Ganesha.

Cancer

Due to the change in Mercury's constellation, you will find your luck less favourable. Preparatory work may be disrupted during this time. Some people may suddenly lose their jobs, which will worsen their financial situation. You will also need to take care of your mental health during this time. Aries people should avoid social debates. As a remedy, feed green fodder to cows.

Pisces

Pisces may face family difficulties after Mercury changes its constellation. During this time, you'll need to choose your words carefully when conversing. Avoid making rash investments, as this could lead to financial losses. If you don't spend your savings, your financial situation will remain strong. You'll also need to take care of your health.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Sun Transit December 2025: Wealth and luck await these 6 zodiac signs — Is yours on the list?