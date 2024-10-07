Horoscope Today, October 8: Pieces can implement new ideas at workplace; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today, October 8: Other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, October 8, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Panchami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Panchami Tithi will last till 11.19 pm today, after which Shashthi Tithi will take place. Today is the sixth day of Navratri. Today there will be good fortune after passing through the whole day and night till 6.37 am tomorrow. Also, after passing the whole day today, Jyestha Nakshatra will remain till 4:08 in the morning. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 8, 2024, will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today will be a good day for you. Today, your spouse will help you in taking your business forward. Today you will keep yourself ready to complete a new project. Today is going to be a great day for professors. Health will be much better today than before. Take blessings of Mother, you will find new paths of progress.

Taurus

Today will bring new changes in career for students. If you are starting a new business, then definitely take the advice of the elders in the house. Today everyone will listen to you carefully. You will gift some necessary items to your spouse today. Meditate on Mother Katyayani, you will get relief from troubles.

Gemini

Today is going to be a better day for you. You will get support from friends in some special work. There are chances of getting a promotion in a job. Students will get some new projects. You will get opportunities for financial gain today. Take special care of your health today. By offering things made of jaggery to Goddess Durga, you will get success in pending work.

Cancer

Today is going to be a special day for you. Children will be influenced by your words. You will be benefited in government work due to your acquaintance with a senior official. Women's responsibilities regarding household work will increase. Today you will be in deep thought. Offer red chunari to the mother, and problems in marriage will be resolved.

Leo

Today is going to be a mixed day. Today, if you work with the advice of an experienced person, you will get success. People involved in electronic work will benefit more financially today. There are chances of businessmen making big profits today. Offer cloves to Mother Goddess, you will get opportunities for promotion.

Virgo

Today you will get the full support of luck. If your work is related to an educational institution, there will be profit today. The day is favourable for professional progress. You will talk on the phone with someone who will benefit you in the future. Help the needy, respect will increase in society.

Libra

Today your day will be better. Instead of being hasty in any work, one should work with patience. You should avoid any kind of travel today, go on a journey only if it is necessary. Do not ignore mistakes in any office work today. Offer sugar candy to Maa Durga, there will be an atmosphere of peace in the house.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. People doing contract work will get a new contract today. People in the office will praise your work a lot. Fashion designing students of this zodiac sign will get to learn something new. Offer khoya to Maa Durga, there will be happiness in life.

Sagittarius

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will talk to a special relative and will talk about starting a business with them. Today you will make a new plan to control your expenses. You will get applause if you complete your work well today. Feed a banana to a monkey, your wishes will be fulfilled.

Capricorn

Today family happiness will increase. Today you will make some good decisions regarding your career. Today you will be successful in completing your tasks on time. Before investing in any property, consult the house. Students studying medicine will get the support of a big doctor today. Apply turmeric tilak, you will remain happy the whole day.

Aquarius

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, an introduction to higher officials will be useful for you. There are chances of career progress. Will have a good time with my family in the evening. Decisions taken in advance will give you better results. Women may be a little busy shopping today. Light a lamp in front of Mother Goddess, and your financial condition will become stronger.

Pisces

Today your day will be favorable for you. The day is good for implementing new ideas in the workplace. Whatever work you think of doing today, you will be successful in it. You will get support from family members in completing household tasks. Today you will get many opportunities to prove yourself. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, there will be prosperity in business.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)