Horoscope Today, October 16: Taurus to meet special person; know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, 16 October: Today is the second date of Ashwin Shukla Paksha and Monday. Dwitiya Tithi will last till 1:14 pm today. Today is the second day of Navratri. Today Brahmacharini, the second form of Goddess Durga, will be worshipped. Also, Preeti Yoga will start from 10.04 am today till 9.21 am on Tuesday morning. Apart from this, Swati Nakshatra will remain till 7.35 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 16 October 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

It will be a good day for you. Whatever work you start today will be completed on time. You will get new opportunities related to your career. You will get support from your elder brother in starting a new business. Commerce students today will take help from teachers to understand marketing, which will be very useful in the future. Today you will complete all the work with your hard work, patience, and wisdom. Today you will have many responsibilities. Offer sweets to Mother Brahmacharini, your health will remain good.

Taurus

Today your mind will be full of enthusiasm. Everyone would like to get your opinion. Your status will improve among the people in the office. You may talk to a special person today. You will benefit financially and will get new sources of money. Keep your behavior flexible today and try to understand what others say. Small children will be very happy today, they will find some new games for themselves. With the grace of Mother Durga, your married life is going to be happy today. Perform Aarti of Maa Durga, business will increase.

Gemini

It will be a day of mixed reactions. Today you will talk to a relative on the phone, which will make you feel good. Sweetness will remain in married life. Women will try to learn a new dish online today. Father's support will be with you. Today is a very good day for writers, their writing work will be appreciated. Besides, today you will also start a new creation. You need to socialize with honest people. Offer red Chunni to Mother Brahmacharini, the problems going on in life will end.

Cancer

The obstacles that started today without any reason will be completely eliminated by the grace of Mother. Today you will get some good news from your maternal side, which will keep your mind happy. Today you will plan to do business abroad also. You may talk to someone on social media, which will benefit you greatly in the future. Today children will help their mother in household work, which will make her happy with them. Will visit some religious places with family. Offer coconut to Maa Durga, you will get back the loaned money.

Leo

Your day has brought happiness. You will be very practical in work matters. If you have been planning some business in your mind for a long time, then today you will start working on that plan, which will give you some big benefits. Today your sweet speech will help in getting your work completed quickly. If you are worried about something, your tension will end today. Students will be interested in studies today. Meditate on Mother Brahmacharini, your patience will remain in completing the pending work.

Virgo

Your day will be more beneficial than before. You need to work by taking inspiration from others. Today you should concentrate on work more than speaking. Today you should spend time with your parents. You should move forward with restraint and patience. The ongoing dispute with a relative will end today. You should avoid oily food and drinks, your health will remain good. Light a ghee lamp in front of Maa Durga, there will be prosperity in business.

Libra

Today your financial position will be strong. If you run a business, you need to work a little harder to expand it. Today a neighbor will ask you for some kind of help, which you will easily fulfill. Your respect among people will increase. You will have a long talk on the phone with a relative. Family relationships will get stronger. There will be a conversation on the phone with an old friend. The result of hard work done with patience is going to be in your favor today. Start any new work by taking the name of Maa Brahmacharini, you will be successful.

Scorpio

It will be a good day for you. Will attend a business meeting with an office colleague. Take care of your children's health today. Your mind will remain engaged in devotion to God. The day will be good for students, you will be completely alert about your studies, and you will benefit from the hard work done today. Today is going to be a happy day for your lovemate, you will go to some religious place for darshan. Bow your head before Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in relationships.

Sagittarius

You will feel refreshed the whole day. People's trust will remain in you. People will take inspiration from your honesty. Women will soon get relief from household work. Today you will spend time with friends. The money stuck for several days will be returned today. You must share your thoughts with your father, this will provide solutions to the problems going on in your life. Children will get support from home. Fold your hands in front of Mother Brahmacharini, the blessings of the elders will be on you.

Capricorn

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will support social work through social media. Any project of the students will be completed with the help of teachers. Luck will bring you financial benefits. Today you will get double the benefit of the hard work done earlier. Today there will be a lot of work, due to which it will be difficult for you to find time for yourself, but you will also be happy if the work is completed on time. Can participate in some religious functions with family. Offer cardamom to Maa Durga, you will get happiness in life.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Your court cases may get stalled for a while, but everything will be fine in time. Whatever business you start today, you will achieve success in it. Today you will get support from a friend. Today you will achieve something which you had been desiring for a long time. If you are thinking of starting a new business then definitely take advice from an experienced person, you will get some good advice. Children's health will be good. Burn camphor in front of Mother Brahmacharini, there will be peace and happiness in the family.

Pisces

Today your day will be normal. You should avoid interfering in someone's affairs. If you are thinking of investing money in a big project, then first take advice from a wise person. Students will make some plans regarding their careers today, children need the right guidance. There will be happiness in married life. People associated with the field of writing will get some great news. Be sweet while talking today. Offer cloves to Maa Durga, financial condition will be good.

