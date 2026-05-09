Horoscope today, May 9, 2026: Check predictions for all zodiac signs

New Delhi:

Today is Saptami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Jyeshtha and it is Saturday. The Saptami Tithi will last until 2:03 PM today. The Shukla Yoga will remain active until 2:36 AM late night. Along with this, the Shravan Nakshatra will remain until 11:25 PM. The position of planets and stars is influencing all zodiac signs differently. Let's see how your day will be.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be a beneficial day for you. You will experience new happiness in family life. Long-pending tasks may get completed. You will receive support from colleagues at work. You will enjoy time with friends. Married life will be happy and you may go shopping with your spouse. Family functions are likely. Some people may start a business in partnership. Your child may progress in studies, bringing you joy. There is a chance of buying furniture today. Business profits are likely and financial stability will improve.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

Taurus Horoscope Today

Today will be a good day. Keep your mind calm while working to complete tasks easily. Make financial decisions carefully. You may feel confused about past issues. Going out with family will be beneficial. Take advice from experienced people in legal matters. Students will have a normal day. Hard work will bring results. Relations with siblings will improve and gifts may be exchanged. Friends will help you complete tasks.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Today will be average. You will try to improve your behaviour. Some tasks may take longer and require extra effort. You will receive help at the office. Sports-related individuals may achieve a big win. Students need to focus more on studies. Hard work is required for success. Health will remain good. Love life will be positive. New people may be helpful. Businesspeople planning new ventures may find today favourable.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 1

Cancer Horoscope Today

Today will be excellent. You may gain unexpected benefits from someone. Elders’ advice will help at home. Love life will be good. Financial gain is likely with little effort. Job seekers may find opportunities in a big company. Women planning home-based businesses will find the day favourable. New responsibilities may come at work.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 9

Leo Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. You may spend time travelling and with family. Businesspeople may receive sudden financial gains. Financial condition will strengthen. Life partner will be happy with your work. Good news may arrive in the evening. Children may ask for toys. Double profit is likely at work. Think carefully before investing. Teaching and export-import businesses may benefit.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 7

Virgo Horoscope Today

It will be a joyful day for you. Good news is expected. Promotion at work may come. Work pressure will increase. Family issues may be resolved. Financial gains are possible. Travel may be required for work. Comforts at home may increase. A pending task may be completed with a friend’s help. Avoid money transactions today.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

Libra Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable. Children may bring good news, making the family happy. Health will be good. Hard work will bring success. Creative work will bring recognition. Financial gains are likely. You will take positive steps for your future and succeed.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Today will be good day for you. You will work efficiently at your workplace. Hard work will bring success. College students may get new projects. Elders' support will help your career. Pending government work may be completed. Friends’ advice will be useful. Married life will be happy.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 8

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Saturday will be favourable for the people associated with Sagittarius zodiac sign. You may spend more time with family. Decision-making may be difficult. Work pressure may cancel travel plans with spouse. You may feel spiritual and may organise religious events. Be cautious of misleading people. Property-related opportunities may arise. Avoid laziness.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Today you will try to control expenses. Students of this zodiac sign will receive support from their teachers, which will help you complete your project. People will be impressed by what you say today. You are likely to receive some new responsibilities soon, which you will handle well. You may also get a call for an interview from your preferred company. Love partners may exchange gifts today. You will take interest in religious activities and may also participate in a religious event. You may visit a relative’s house with your family. There are chances of financial gains today, and happiness will prevail in the family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 3

Aquarius Horoscope Today

It will be a great day for you. You will have to take on several family responsibilities, which you will manage well. You will receive support from colleagues, and with the help of friends, your work planning will be successful. It is a good day to improve your personality. You are likely to achieve more results with less effort today. You will easily complete pending office tasks, and you will also receive full support from your boss. You may get a new business deal today. Your married life will be good, and happiness in the family is likely to increase. Commerce students of this zodiac sign may feel a bit distracted from studies today and need to become more focused and serious towards their academics.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 4

Pisces Horoscope Today

Today will be a mixed day for you. Unexpected relatives may visit your home, bringing some positive changes to the household atmosphere. You need to avoid any kind of arguments today. Be careful with your words while talking to others and maintain control over your speech. For engineers of this zodiac sign, today will be a beneficial day. With hard work, you will achieve success in your tasks. You will feel proud of your children’s achievements. You may try something new to perform better in your work, which will also give you some relief from your daily routine. You will receive support from your seniors at work, and your efforts are likely to be appreciated.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)